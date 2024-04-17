Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sky Sports presenter and Hartlepool Mail reporter Jeff Stelling chose Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice for a cash donation at the Football Safety Officers Association gala dinner in Stratford Upon Avon last month.

Mr Stelling was the evening’s main guest speaker and he was also interviewed by presenter Andy Ashworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gala event included a prize draw with bottles of Champagne for prizes while the audience were invited to take part by putting £10 in an envelope.

Jeff Stelling, right, donates £1,500 to Alice House Hospice following a gala dinner. The guest of honour was interviewed by presenter Andy Ashworth.

The Football Safety Officers Association director of operations, Peter Houghton, said: “Once the winners are drawn, we ask the main guest speaker where he wants the money to go and Jeff immediately said, to Alice House Hospice.

“We normally raise around £600 or £700 as guests always say they have no cash.

"This year we got wise and brought along a card reader and raised £1,200.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With our board’s permission, we were then able to increase the donation to £1,500 which we are thrilled to donate to such a worthwhile cause and one which we know is close to Jeff’s heart.

“The Football Safety Officers Association promotes best practice in the sports safety space, so that our colleagues can continue to provide safe places for people to watch and enjoy sporting events and other events now provided in their stadia.”

Greg Hildreth, a senior manager at the hospice, said: “It was quite exciting to receive an unexpected personal email from Jeff himself explaining the nomination and to expect a donation coming through.

"Jeff has supported Alice House for many years in a number of different ways and is a great ambassador for our town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thanks to Jeff and all at the Football Safety Officers Association for their generosity, which will make a real difference to local people and families accessing hospice care.

"I hope all involved had a great night.”