Jeff Stelling nominates Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice for a £1,500 cash donation
Former Sky Sports presenter and Hartlepool Mail reporter Jeff Stelling chose Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice for a cash donation at the Football Safety Officers Association gala dinner in Stratford Upon Avon last month.
Mr Stelling was the evening’s main guest speaker and he was also interviewed by presenter Andy Ashworth.
The gala event included a prize draw with bottles of Champagne for prizes while the audience were invited to take part by putting £10 in an envelope.
The Football Safety Officers Association director of operations, Peter Houghton, said: “Once the winners are drawn, we ask the main guest speaker where he wants the money to go and Jeff immediately said, to Alice House Hospice.
“We normally raise around £600 or £700 as guests always say they have no cash.
"This year we got wise and brought along a card reader and raised £1,200.
"With our board’s permission, we were then able to increase the donation to £1,500 which we are thrilled to donate to such a worthwhile cause and one which we know is close to Jeff’s heart.
“The Football Safety Officers Association promotes best practice in the sports safety space, so that our colleagues can continue to provide safe places for people to watch and enjoy sporting events and other events now provided in their stadia.”
Greg Hildreth, a senior manager at the hospice, said: “It was quite exciting to receive an unexpected personal email from Jeff himself explaining the nomination and to expect a donation coming through.
"Jeff has supported Alice House for many years in a number of different ways and is a great ambassador for our town.
"Thanks to Jeff and all at the Football Safety Officers Association for their generosity, which will make a real difference to local people and families accessing hospice care.
"I hope all involved had a great night.”
Mr Stelling also donates the fee for his monthly Hartlepool Mail column to Alice House Hospice.
