Hartlepool Mail reader pictures of The Northern Lights in town
Hartlepool was spoilt with not one but two spectacular visits from The Northern Lights in a matter of days earlier this month.
Our thanks to everyone who took the time to send us their pictures of the phenomena, also known as aurora borealis, after they dazzled the town overnight between October 7-8 and October 10-11.
Here is just a selection of the dozens of photographs we received from our readers.
Others can be viewed on our www.hartlepoolmail.co.uk website.
