Hartlepool was spoilt with not one but two spectacular visits from The Northern Lights in a matter of days earlier this month.

Our thanks to everyone who took the time to send us their pictures of the phenomena, also known as aurora borealis, after they dazzled the town overnight between October 7-8 and October 10-11.

Here is just a selection of the dozens of photographs we received from our readers.

Thanks to Steve Lord for this photograph of fishermen enjoying The Northern Lights.

Another eerie Carl Gorse image of the lights over Steetley Pier.

Thanks again to regular contributor Carl Gorse for sharing his work with us.

Regular contributor Gerald Oliver was among the first readers to share his splendid lights photos with us.