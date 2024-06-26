Hartlepool swimmers swim length of English Channel in aid of Trussell Trust food bank
and live on Freeview channel 276
More than 100 swimmers, including young learners, took part in the challenge across multiple sessions at High Tunstall College of Science’s pool.
The task was made even more challenging by doing it while wearing their pyjamas.
They smashed it raising over £2,859 for Hartlepool Foodbank, based in Church Street.
Sandra Shears, from Hartlepool Swimming Club, said: "The Saturday Sharks wanted to raise money for a Hartlepool charity. We gave them a range of options and they all agreed that Hartlepool Foodbank was a great cause.”
Foodbank co-ordinator Lisa Lavender said a big thank you to the swimming school for their hard work and choosing to support them.
She said: "The money will go a long way to help provide food to those who need us at this time.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.