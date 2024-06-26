Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of Hartlepool Swimming Club made a splash when they swam the length of the English Channel to raise a fantastic amount for a town food bank.

More than 100 swimmers, including young learners, took part in the challenge across multiple sessions at High Tunstall College of Science’s pool.

The task was made even more challenging by doing it while wearing their pyjamas.

They smashed it raising over £2,859 for Hartlepool Foodbank, based in Church Street.

Members of Hartlepool Swimming Club present the money they raised to Lisa Lavender (centre) from Hartlepool Foodbank.

Sandra Shears, from Hartlepool Swimming Club, said: "The Saturday Sharks wanted to raise money for a Hartlepool charity. We gave them a range of options and they all agreed that Hartlepool Foodbank was a great cause.”

Foodbank co-ordinator Lisa Lavender said a big thank you to the swimming school for their hard work and choosing to support them.