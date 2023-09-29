Hartlepool Foodbank appeals to community for support after cost-of-living sees donations drop
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hartlepool Foodbank has seen demand increase but donations fall as people struggle with rising food prices.
The food bank, based in Church Street, has been increasingly forced to dip into its cash reserves to keep up with demand.
Food is going out faster than it is coming in, prompting managers to appeal to the community for any extra support they can afford.
Lisa Lavender, coordinator of Hartlepool Foodbank, said: Stocks have been declining over several months due to cost of living.”
She added: “Hartlepool is so generous. We have regular givers that are extremely faithful in their giving, but we’re just at that place where we have to appeal for a little bit more help.”
The food bank, which opened its doors in 2012, has approximately doubled how much it spends on food to boost stocks each year for the last couple of years.
Managers are currently buying in about two-and-a-half tonnes of food a month to keep up with demand.
Lisa added: “Our spend has gone up significantly.
“We are concerned because it’s not sustainable to keep going at the rate we are.”
She said a “baked bean mountain” that they and other food banks always had, is gone.
The same goes for pasta which they were struggling to fit on their shelves during the pandemic.
Deputy coordinator Teagan Burns added: “We do understand people have just not got the spare money.”
But they say if everyone who is able to, donated a can or a packet, it would make a massive difference.
Currently, the food bank processes around 320 vouchers a month, which provide a three-day emergency parcel of food typically for between one and six people.
Teagan said they are helping more families and also people who are working but in low paid jobs.
Supporters can leave donations of tinned and non-perishable foods at Hartlepool’s Tesco Extra, Asda and Morrisons supermarkets, and at many convenience stores around the town.
They can also be dropped off at 28 Church Street, every Tuesday and Friday between 11am and 1.30pm.
Money can also be given online via https://www.justgiving.com/