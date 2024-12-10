Street names will be submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council by a housebuilder to help commemorate the history of the local area.

Persimmon will put forward the names for their proposed new Greatham Meadow development, located next to the A689, in Hartlepool.

Working with local historian Robert Smith, a resident of the Fens Estate, a list of names has been suggested which draws upon characters and events synonymous with the area.

Mr Smith, who has undertaken research on the local area as far back as the Norman Conquest, has been working with Persimmon to ensure that the area’s rich heritage is not forgotten.

Richard Holland and Robert Smith on the green wedge which will separate the new housing at Claxton from the Beck local nature reserve.

The housebuilder has also agreed to install an interpretation board on the development, providing residents and members of the public with information about the area.

Mr Smith, a local historian for both the Claxton and Fens areas, said there had been “a constructive dialogue” with Persimmon about how the development could “provide lasting heritage preservation by using the historical street names combined with the interpretation board”.

Mr Smith said that the street names and interpretation board would be “an excellent solution’ that ‘will give the Claxton end of the south-west extension a real sense of time, place and identity”.

A CGI image from Persimmon showing what the new Hartlepool South West Extension development could look like. Credit: Persimmon.

Richard Holland, land and planning director at Persimmon Teesside, added: “It has been great to work with Robert and further understand the area’s rich local history he has uncovered through his research.

"Working collaboratively with local people is important to us and we are delighted to incorporate some of Robert’s ideas into our development.”

Around 1,250 homes are earmarked for an area between the A689 and Brierton Lane with the proposals also including a primary school, medical centre and restaurant.

Phase one of Persimmon’s plans will see 316 homes built as well as “accessible public open space”.