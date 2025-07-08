Inclusion is theme for Ad Astra Academy Trust conference attended by Hartlepool schools
Barnard Grove, Brougham, West Park and West View primary schools participated in Ad Astra Academy Trust’s annual Festival of Education at Teesside University, which attracted over 400 teachers, educationalists and school staff.
The event was opened by pupils from West Park Primary School’s choir and the Trust Pupil Leadership Team who talked about what inclusion means to them.
Speaking at the conference, Andy Brown, the trust’s chief executive officer, said: “This conference aims to provide the staff of Ad Astra with the tools, strategies, and insights needed to foster inclusive classrooms that support the diverse needs of all of our children.
“Each year, this gathering grows in strength and in number and that speaks volumes about the commitment, passion, and unity across our trust.
“What a brilliant year we have had. As CEO I have never been so proud of Ad Astra, we are nearly 10 years old and have 100% of schools judged by Ofsted to be good.”
Mr Brown went on to cite several examples across the trust’s schools where excellence has been achieved over the last year, with pupils been at the heart of decision making.
Recognition was also given at the event to Chris Simmons, the former chair of Ad Astra Academy Trust after he recently received an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List.
Andy Brown said: “How wonderful it was it to see our previous chair, Chris Simmons receive an MBE. He was very instrumental in setting Ad Astra up and it’s so well deserved.”