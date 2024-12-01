'It is for people like Ray' - Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash explains why he voted for the Assisted Dying Bill

On Friday, November 29th, I voted for the second reading of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) or "Assisted Dying" Bill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent weeks, the heartfelt perspectives shared by constituents in Hartlepool have profoundly moved me. Thank you to everyone who took the time to share their views.

With her permission, I would like to share a poignant story from Maxine about her father, Ray Powell, who passed away at the age of 93 after a terminal illness diagnosis just a few months prior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dedicated steelworker and lifelong Hartlepudlian, Ray was married to his beloved wife, Pat, for nearly 70 years.

Ray Powell, who had long wished to end his life on his own terms

Ray’s journey through declining health was fraught with challenges, beginning with a stroke at 58 that led to a series of health complications and increasing frailty.

Through these adversities, he consistently expressed his desire for the autonomy to choose when to end his life, firmly believing that everyone should have that right.

In the final months of his life, Ray remained mentally sharp but endured immense suffering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedbound and in severe pain, he frequently asked his daughter and care staff for "the big red pill" to relieve his torment.

Ray Powell with his wife, Pat (right) and daughter Maxine (left).

He was unequivocal about his wishes, reminding his family of the richness of his life and that he had simply reached his limit.

Shortly before his passing, as his pain became unbearable and uncontrolled, he made the agonising decision to refuse his insulin.

He lived ten more days, but it was a harrowing period filled with suffering as the absence of his medication took its toll.

This was no way to die.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ray had long wished to end his life on his own terms, even exploring options like Dignitas, yet he found himself too frail and financially constrained to pursue those avenues.

Feeling trapped with no real choices, Ray’s desire remained clear: even with improved palliative care, Maxine asserts that he would have still chosen assisted dying.

Maxine, a lifelong Hartlepudlian and NHS worker, has expressed her profound sadness over the lack of agency her father experienced in his final days.

She firmly believes that her father's voice can be heard through the passage of this bill and so I wanted to share it with you.

It is for Ray, Maxine, and countless others seeking autonomy in their end-of-life decisions that I supported this bill.