How Hartlepool and Easington MPs voted in Parliament in historic assisted dying Bill
A majority of MPs, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, supported a Bill that would allow terminally ill adults with a life expectancy of less than six months to end their lives.
Politicians on both sides of the debate in the House of Commons made impassioned arguments for and against what has been described as a “major social reform”.
The second reading of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill passed by 330 votes for opposed to 275 against on Friday, November 29.
Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash was one of 234 Labour MPs who voted in favour of the Bill.
He earlier said on the issue: “Freedom of choice is a fundamental human right. I believe this includes the freedom to choose to end one’s own life, even if that choice requires the assistance of others.”
Meanwhile, his fellow Labour colleague Grahame Morris MP (Easington) voted against it.
What happens next?
The Bill will next go to committee stage where MPs can table amendments, and on Friday a motion was approved to allow the committee considering the Bill to have the power to send for people, papers and records as part of its sessions.
The Bill will face further scrutiny and votes in both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, meaning any change in the law would not be agreed until next year at the earliest.
