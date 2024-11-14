MP raises plight of Hartlepool fishing industry in parliament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool’s Labour MP, Jonathan Brash, has raised the case of the crustacean die-off, which has devastated the local fishing community.

Speaking in parliament, he said fishermen, like his constituent Stan Rennie, and their families wanted three things:

Support in the face of the loss of livelihood that they had suffered

A plan to repopulate stocks to rebuild their industry

A conclusive answer as to how this tragedy happened in the first place

This follows an independent Expert Panel set up under the Conservatives that reviewed the 2021 crustacean die-off event and published its, which published its findings last year.

Jonathan Brash MP speaking in Parliament

The independent panel could not identify a clear single cause for the crustacean mortality and was widely disbelieved by many in the industry. In response to that report Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen has stressed that dredging and the Freeport were not responsible for the crustacean deaths.

But Gary Caldwell, a scientist at Newcastle University, has called the outcome a “smokescreen”.

In response, Labour Ministers have confirmed that:

The Government is keeping the situation under review and a Coastal Health programme was recently established to improve coastal monitoring.

They are implementing a crab and lobster management plan to improve the health of the stock.

A science-led ‘Coastal Health’ programme is considering a data and analytical framework for long-term resilience, sustainability, and growth.

In direct response to Jonathan Brash's question the Minister also agreed to meet with him and fishermen from Hartlepool to discuss a way forward for the industry.

Mr Brash said: "What has happened to our fishing industry is a tragedy and, frankly, they have never had the help, support or answers that they deserved.

"As a candidate I always pledged to do everything I could to support Hartlepool fisherman and their families and now, as our Town's MP, I'm keeping that promise.

"I welcome the measures set out by ministers and their agreement to meet me and Hartlepool fisherman to discuss these matters. I'm proud that this Government is listening to the industry."

A meeting will be arranged with ministers in due course.