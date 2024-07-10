Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A heroic boy fighting cancer was left smiling “from ear to ear” when a galaxy of superheroes attended a party to lift his spirits.

Eight-year-old Riley Bains, from Hartlepool, is currently undergoing intense treatment for cancer.

He had been free of the disease for nearly a year when his family were sadly told it had returned last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In order to cheer him up, Riley’s great-uncle, Stephen Picton, set about organising a huge party for him and his princess loving little sister Matilda.

Riley Bains beams with comic book character Deadpool at his party.

The community rallied round in style and the event at the South Durham (Steelworks) Social Club earlier this month was a huge success.

All of Riley’s favourite superheroes were there from Batman, Spider-Man and Deadpool to Bumblebee from Transformers, Chewbacca from Star Wars, Harley Quinn, the Incredible Hulk and more.

Stephen said: “It went absolutely fantastic. It was the best superhero party I think the town has ever seen.

"Riley smiled from ear to ear from start to finish.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riley and his dad Stephen Bains in great spirits at the party attended by Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse were also there together with some princesses to make sure Matilda did not feel left out.

Dozens of top cosplay characters, and celebrities including veteran comedian Tommy Cannon and ex footballers Joe Allon and Malcolm Macdonald sent Riley video messages which were played on the afternoon.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Team and Cleveland Fire Brigade also attended the huge party.

Riley loved trying on their hats and sitting in their vehicles, which were also used to “jail” some of the more unruly comic book characters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police officer poses with Star Wars character Chewbacca.

Cleveland Police said: “We hope Riley enjoyed his special day meeting the superheroes.”

Stephen thanked the emergency services for attending and said they helped to make Riley’s day.

There was also a snow machine, live music, dinosaurs, and cakes and sweets for all the children.

Riley is also being cheered up by hundreds of cards being sent by well wishers from across the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen added: “I put a shout out for cards from around the world. He’s already opened hundreds and there’s more.

"They have come from Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, New York.”

Hartlepool charity Miles for Men are also supporting Riley and are well on their way to raising £15,000 to send him to Disneyland.