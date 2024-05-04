Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eight-year-old Riley Bains had the lower part of his left leg amputated last year and underwent months of chemotherapy after he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

He then suffered a setback in February when he fell and broke the same leg while learning to walk with his new prosthetic.

It left Riley in plaster for almost two months.

James Rooney of Hartlepool Catholic Boxing Club and Micky Day of Miles For Men who will lead a walk up Scafell Pike for Riley Bains (centre).

The community has already raised thousands of pounds towards a dream holiday to Disneyland including a sponsored walk at Seaton last July.

Now this coming summer, Riley’s uncle James Rooney, head coach of Hartlepool Catholic Boxing Club, and Miles For Men founder Micky Day will climb England’s highest peak Scafell Pike in the Lake District.

They are set to be joined by around 30 supporters on Sunday, August 11, including Riley’s dad, Stephen Bains, all raising money to help Riley get a prosthetic leg of his choice.

Micky said: “I’ve come across some amazing children since we have been doing this and Riley is just absolutely unbelievable.

Riley with mum Sarah Kidson and Gladiator Apollo at the Brave Hearts of the North East Awards at St James's Park.

"At eight years old his life has been turned upside down but he doesn’t let anything phase him. It's just amazing to see.

"Every penny that is raised is going to Riley and his family.”

Riley’s mam, Sarah Kidson, said the family has been overwhelmed with people’s support since his diagnosis.

"We can’t get over how the town has helped,” she said. Sarah added: “I think what James and Micky are doing is amazing.”

Riley Bains at home with his Brave Hearts of the North East award.

Local companies are being encouraged to sponsor the walk. £50 will ensure their logo is featured on a t-shirt for the event.

Riley’s inspirational attitude was also recognised when he won an award by the charity Brave Hearts of the North East last week.

He was presented with the award by Apollo from TV’s Gladiators at Newcastle United’s St James’s Park ground.

Sarah added: “He really enjoyed the ceremony. He has been so brave through it all.

"He has kept a smile on his face, kept his sense of humour and he has kept us going because he’s so upbeat.