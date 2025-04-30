World Darts Champion inspires youth at Victoria Road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A legendary darts champion made a special appearance at a supported housing service in Hartlepool, much to the delight of its young residents.

Sanctuary Supported Living’s Victoria Road, which provides support for young people aged 16 to 25 at risk of homelessness, recently invited three-time world darts champion and Premier League winner Glen Durrant for an event that celebrated sport, skill, and shared aspirations.

A range of activities during his visit showcased how darts can promote growth and foster community. He kicked off the day with a hands-on coaching session, sharing valuable tips and tricks to improve residents’ and staff’s technique, before a friendly competition saw participants battling it out to achieve the highest score with nine darts.

Durrant’s commitment to inspiring young people shone through, as he brought his tournament trophies and took the time to connect personally with residents. His encouragement and warmth left a lasting impression, and the service expressed their gratitude for his generosity and support.

Resident, Paige, takes a moment to admire Glen Durrant’s hard-earned victories

The experience was made all the more special as the recent addition of a resident-requested dart board has quickly become a favourite activity that brings everyone together. Beyond recreation, the dart board has also provided a unique and informal avenue for support sessions, allowing staff and residents to connect in a relaxed, low-pressure setting where conversations about goals and ambitions flow naturally.

Project Worker Dave Wilson commented on the impact of the sport, saying: “Darts has proved to be more than just a casual activity. Since introducing the board, it’s brought our young people together, created a real sense of community, and even opened up new ways to have meaningful conversations.

"Having Glen here was an incredible experience, and we’re so grateful for the time he spent inspiring our residents.”