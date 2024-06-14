Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The gates to Glastonbury Festival 2024 are set to open in under two weeks times

This year’s event sees headline performances from Dua Lipa, SZA and Coldplay

But ahead of packing, there are some items that are prohibited this year, including those used daily

Glastonbury Festival 2024 is a little under two weeks away as revellers start their final countdown to this year’s event at Worthy Farm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With that in mind, now seems an ideal time more than ever to start double checking you have all the equipment for your tent still available, your travelling itinerary all sorted and the most important thing - remember your tickets to enter the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But like previous years, the festival organisers have gone to publish a list of items that are acceptable to bring to the grounds and a list of things to leave at home - for fear of confiscation or even worse, being escorted off the festival grounds.

No problem, we hear you saying - no knives, no professional film or audio recording equipment. So long as I have my vapes on hand and my gazebo to gather my group under on the campsite, I’ll be set.

Well, we have news regarding some items you may think should be fine to bring to a festival but have made the list of prohibited and banned items at this year’s event, headlined by Dua Lipa, SZA and Coldplay.

So to avoid embarrassment when the bag searches take place entering Worthy Farm this year, we’ve taken a look at what to bring, what not to bring and in some cases what you can bring but under mitigating circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What items are banned or prohibited from bringing to Glastonbury Festival 2024?

Do bring sunscreen and weather-appropriate clothing but forget about bringing your disposable vapes. What is fine to bring to Glastonbury Festival 2024 and what should you leave at home? (Credit: Getty Images/Canva) | Getty/Canva

According to the Glastonbury Festival website, they’ve advised revellers not to overpack, given that a lot of stuff you’ll need to take home with you as the festival looks to reduce the amount of waste that occurs at music festivals.

This also means, sorry vape nation - disposable vapes have also been banned from this year’s Glastonbury Festival, owing to the pollution they cause and can be hazardous at waste centres.

Another surprising item being prohibited from Glastonbury Festival is gazebos, and for good reason. “They take up valuable tent space in campsites,” the festival writes. “We’d also rather you didn’t put tape around your tent enclosures, please. It makes it harder for other people to get to their tents.”

Full list of prohibited and banned items at Glastonbury Festival 2024

Disposable vapes

Gazebos

Knives

Glass (including perfume bottles and mirrors)

Excessive packaging (remove any before arriving at the festival grounds)

Glitter (including biodegradable)

Disposable wipes

Portable laser equipment or pens are permitted.

Animals (except registered guide dogs).

Sound systems or drums.

Generators.

Sky lanterns, kites, fireworks, flares of any type or wax candles.

Portable toilets.

Nitrous oxide (laughing gas)

Fireworks and pyrotechnics

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles/Drones

Unauthorised tape recorders, professional film or video equipment. Camera for personal use are welcome.

Only food and alcohol for personal consumption can be brought onsite.

Any items that are found during searches into the festival grounds will be confiscated and won’t be returned - an especially important warning for those drone enthusiasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What items should I be bringing to Glastonbury Festival 2024?

Festival goers carry their belongings as they walk across a field covered in litter at the end of Glastonbury festival in the village of Pilton in Somerset, southwest England, on June 26, 2023. | AFP via Getty Images

We’ve had the do not, but what about the do? Glastonbury Festival advises that revellers bring the following items with them this year.

Festival ticket (of course)

Travel tickets if coming by coach/train

Personal ID (Original ID documents (not photocopies) are needed for Hospitality tickets, Challenge 21, Lead Booker for coach packages and Sunday tickets. A photocopy of ID is okay if a child is under 12 but looks older)

Driving licence (ideally with an up-to-date address, so it – and anything with it – can be posted back to you if lost)

Money/cards

Mobile phone + battery pack (you can also hire a Vodafone battery pack – simply collect on-site at the Vodafone Connect & Charge and exchange daily for a freshly charged one.)

Ear plugs (to protect your hearing and for a good night's sleep)

A reusable water bottle (not glass)

Sturdy tent and all its relevant components (lines/poles/groundsheet/pegs)

Sleeping mat/sleeping bag/duvet/pillow

Wellies or sturdy boots

Waterproof coat and over trousers

Change of weather-appropriate clothing

Toiletries including towels/soap

Medication (if required - Glastonbury Festival have a policy on medications for those unsure what they can bring)

Next of kin notification (hopefully not required)

Medical info (allergies etc)

Toilet roll

Sun cream + hat

Contraceptives (have fun - but sensible fun)

Spectacles/contacts and solution

Torch/batteries/bulbs (spares)

Bin bags (for dirty clothing and footwear)

When do gates open for Glastonbury Festival 2024?

Festival gates to Worthy Farm and this year’s Glastonbury Festival open at 8am on Wednesday June 26 2024, however, there will be no amplified entertainment until the following day.