13 fabulous photos from Manor Community Academy's prom night

Manor Community Academy is the latest Hartlepool school to say farewell to its Year 11 pupils with a prom night.

By Gavin Ledwith
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 9:28 pm

Mail photographer Frank Reid was invited to Hardwick Hall, in Sedgefield, on Wednesday, July 6, to picture the leavers as they prepared to have a ball. REMEMBER TO LOG BACK ON THURSDAY WHEN WE WILL PUBLISH MORE PICTURES FROM MANOR’S EVENING OUT.

1. Picture this

A pupil smiles for our photographer.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Three friends

Pals arriving at Hardwick Hall.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Wheel-ie good night

Many of the pupils will be driving themselves this time next year.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Girl power.........

..................and ready to party.

Photo: Frank Reid

