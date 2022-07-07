It's prom time.

17 more fantastic pictures from the Manor Community Academy prom

What a night it was for these Manor Community Academy students celebrating the end of school at their prom.

By Mark Payne
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 4:34 pm

Students glammed up for the big occasion and partied the night away at Hardwick Hall in Sedgefield on Wednesday, July 6.

The Mail’s Frank Reid was there to capture the excitement and great outfits. See more or his pictures by clicking here.

1. Looking forward to the night

This couple looked stunning in their prom outfits. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Belles of the ball

Three young ladies. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Golden girl

This student looked great in a gold and black dress. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Friends ready to party

Two more couples at Manor Community Academy's prom at Hardwick Hall. Picture by FRANK REID

StudentsHardwick Hall
