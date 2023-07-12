News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Images from English Martyrs School across the years.Images from English Martyrs School across the years.
Images from English Martyrs School across the years.

50 archive photos as Hartlepool’s English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College turns 50

We step back in time with 50 retro photos from English Martyrs school.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:22 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 16:23 BST

Celebrations have been taking place as English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College marks its golden anniversary.

To mark the occasion, we have have dived into the Hartlepool Mail archives for 50 pictures from the school throughout the years.

See if you can recognise anyone in the gallery below. For full report on the anniversary, click here.

Arianna Cheesebrough smiling with her Pudsey after getting a custard pie in the face in aid of the English Martyrs School and Sixth Form Children In Need event.

1. Helping out in 2015

Arianna Cheesebrough smiling with her Pudsey after getting a custard pie in the face in aid of the English Martyrs School and Sixth Form Children In Need event. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Some of the youngsters who took part in a trampoline session at English Martyrs school in 2010.

2. Trampoline days in 2010

Some of the youngsters who took part in a trampoline session at English Martyrs school in 2010. Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales
Heading to prom.

3. Prom memories from 2016

Heading to prom. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
A Level exam results day at English Martyrs Sixth Form College.

4. Results day in 2014

A Level exam results day at English Martyrs Sixth Form College. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 13
Related topics:HartlepoolHartlepool Mail