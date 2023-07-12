50 archive photos as Hartlepool’s English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College turns 50
We step back in time with 50 retro photos from English Martyrs school.
Celebrations have been taking place as English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College marks its golden anniversary.
To mark the occasion, we have have dived into the Hartlepool Mail archives for 50 pictures from the school throughout the years.
See if you can recognise anyone in the gallery below. For full report on the anniversary, click here.
Page 1 of 13