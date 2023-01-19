65 rising arts stars to have their work on show at a Hartlepool gallery - here's a preview
Get ready for an arts treat which is coming to Hartlepool as part of a tour of Tees Valley.
A series of exhibitions will showcase North East artists with outstanding creative talent. It will arrive at Hartlepool Art Gallery on Saturday, January 28, and stay until Saturday, March 25, and Hartlepool Museum from Saturday, February 18, to March 25.
The Northern Art Gala event features work by art and design postgraduate artists and designers from the The Northern School of Art’s campus in town.
It all has the theme of souvenir and Lucy Brown, from Hartlepool and who is studying on the MA design practice course, is among the students whose work is on show.
She said: "People should expect to question what ‘souvenir’ means to them. The work I’m showing titled Patches of Memory explores the concept that the memories we make are the souvenirs of our lives and should be celebrated.”
65 artists’ work on show
Sixty five artists will be included in the display.
They include illustrators, fine artists, textile and costume designers, photographers and graphic designers currently studying on the School’s Hartlepool campus.
Another student – Emily Woods, who is studying on the school’s MA Design Practice, added: “This exhibition is jam-packed full of talent and unique styles. I am a content creator and have been managing the exhibition’s social media pages and creating teasers for our five-part exhibition and I can’t wait to showcase the amazing work everyone has created.”
‘We have something very exciting in store’
The Northern School of Art’s visual arts faculty leader and senior lecturer for the MA provision, Olivia Burton, said: “The Northern Art Gala is a professional showcase of the talent and success of our MA provision and postgraduate artists and designers.
"We are delighted to work in conjunction with many prestigious galleries across the Tees Valley showcasing an interdisciplinary exhibition. We have something very exciting in store and we invite you to celebrate the talent of our region.”
The exhibition will also visit Preston Park Museum from January 17 to March 15, Pineapple Black arts space, in Middlesbrough, from January 20 to February 10, ARC Stockton Arts Centre from February 8 to March 18.
Further information about The Northern School of Art's courses is available at www.northernart.ac.uk.