Grades at the college in Blakelock Road remained “consistently high” despite being the first year since the pandemic that students have sat exams.

For the last two years, results were based on teacher assessments.

Nervous students and families arrived at the campus early on Thursday morning to open their brown envelopes.

Hartlepool Sixth Form College campus principal Jane Reed (centre) with some of the high-achieving students on A-level results day.

But there were lots of relieved and happy faces on getting the news.

As well as A-levels, a number of students excelled in the college’s new more vocational T-level courses in health and education.

Among them was Hollie Roberts, 18, of Bishop Cuthbert, in Hartlepool, with a distinction star in T-level education childcare.

"I’m really happy,” she said. “It was challenging at times but I enjoyed it.”

Hartlepool Sixth Form College student Charlotte Hamilton with mum Andrea and dad Morgan after she collected her A-level results. Picture by FRANK REID

Hollie is a teaching assistant at Kingsley Primary School and is studying to be a teacher with the Open University.

Abbie-Jo Harman, 18, of Rift House, also received a distinction in T-level health: adult nursing.

She said: "I was quite nervous because the course had a lot of ups and downs but I’m really happy with the overall result.”

Abbie-Jo will now study paramedic practice at Teesside University.

Amy Hilder, 17, from the Fens, received a merit in T-level health, to study mental health nursing at Sunderland University.

She said: “The full course has been very difficult. It’s been a lot of highs and lows so I’m happy that I’ve got what I need."

Campus principal Jane Reed said they were reflective of the new qualifications’ “stunning results” while a number of A-level subjects, including English, saw 100% pass rates.

Ms Reed said: “We’ve done exceptionally well. We’ve seen those consistently high pass rates again this year with students doing really exceptionally well across T-levels vocational and A-levels that we’re very well known for.

"These are the first external exams these students have sat so it’s a massive achievement.”

Charlotte Hamilton, 18, earned an A*, A and B in A-level sociology, criminology and English language respectively and is off to Liverpool University to study criminality and sociology.

"I’m really relieved and happy,” she said. Charlotte was joined by her parents Morgan and Andrea Hamilton.