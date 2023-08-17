A-levels 2023: Hartlepool's English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College praises 'incredible' students

Hartlepool’s English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College said in a statement on Thursday: “Congratulations to our incredible sixth form students on their achievements this year.

“Studying A-levels is always a challenging undertaking, but the class of 2023 find themselves in a unique position.

"After navigating a pandemic during the course of their studies, these A-level results mark the first set of formal, external examination results for this group of students.

Happy A-level students at English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College.

"As we reflect upon their time with us, we are filled with immense pride.

"The confidence, resilience and fortitude demonstrated by these young people is something to behold.

"It is qualities such as these which will take them far and we have no doubt that our students are moving on to bright futures.”

The statement added: “Our vocational offer has supported students to great success.

Two students at English Martyrs study their A-level results.

"A special mention to our double digital imedia students who were awarded a staggering eight distinction stars (D*) and one distinction between four students.

"Similarly, our BTEC double health and social care students achieved some fantastic results. Five distinction stars (D*) and three distinctions were awarded to four students and on the single BTEC course two distinction stars (D*) and three distinctions.”

Summing up, headteacher Sara Crawshaw said: “We are extremely proud of all of our students.

“We are pleased that they are able to pursue their intended pathways and destinations and we have been impressed by their drive and determination.