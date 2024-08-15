Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterlee’s East Durham College is “once again delighted to announce some fantastic results” for A-Level students at its ED6 sixth form centre.

The college is also celebrating an 100% pass rate for its first cohort of education, childcare health T-Level students.

It said: “This year marks the ninth consecutive year that students studying 3 A-Levels or above have achieved a pass rate of 99-100% at ED6, another incredible milestone for the sixth form centre.”

Luke Baker, 18 and a former pupil of Easington Academy, is celebrating after achieving 3 A*s in maths, further maths and physics as well as one A grade in computer science.

Students at East Durham College's ED6 celebrate their A-Level achievements.

He now plans to move to study a natural sciences degree specialising in computer science at Durham University.

“I decided to come to ED6 after attending one of the open days.” said Luke.

“When I started studying here, I’ve made a very good relationship with my lecturers who are really supportive.

If you’re thinking of coming to ED6, come for the lecturers.

Successful college T-Level students.

"They’re really there for you and will help you to get to where you want to.”

Miles Parkin, 18 is a former Dene Community School pupil and has achieved grades of A in maths, B in further maths and B in physics. He is planning to go on to a Higher Apprenticeship in accounting and finance.

Abby Wood, 19, a former pupil at the Academy at Shotton Hall, achieved results of A* in English literature, A in Law, B in English language and an A in extended project qualification and will be moving on study law at Newcastle University.

Dr Wanda Scott, head of ED6 Sixth Form, which has grown to cater for more than 150 students, said: “I would like to say a massive congratulations to our students this year on once

again achieving some excellent results

“It couldn’t have happened without the students’ dedication to learning and the incredible efforts of our talented and hard-working lecturers here at ED6, and we can’t wait to hear the incredible stories of what our learners go on to next.”

