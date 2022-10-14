St Bega's Catholic Primary School’s hall was “bursting to the seams” as the Hartlepool school held a coffee afternoon in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

There was a cake sale, with homemade treats by staff and pupils, as well as a tombola and bingo.

Pupils were also encouraged to wear green on the day of the event.

Teaching Assistant and event organiser Tracy Gowler (left) with Deputy Head teacher Helen Norman organised the even together.

More than £600 has been raised so far.

"We were overwhelmed by the support that we received from parents and the local community,” said deputy headteacher and co-organiser Helen Norman.

"It’s real success. Our hall was bursting to the seams.

"There was a real hubbub around the hall. It was busy, people were chatting.”

Teaching assistant Jayne Cowan with pupil Jared Raine as he serves a drink to his nana Christine Brown who also attended the coffee afternoon.

Mrs Norman continued: "People were really pleased to be back in school because we haven’t had too many events since Covid.

"There was a really lovely vibe around the hall. People were enjoying the raffle and the tombola, we had a game of bingo.

"People were enjoying being back in school and having that time together.”

Pupils (left to right) Jake, Scarlette, Jackson and Isla with a selection of cakes at the coffee afternoon.

The event was attended by pupils, parents, grandparents and the local parish and was organised by Mrs Norman and teaching assistant Tracy Gowler.

Macmillan was picked as the charity is very close to the hearts of many members of the school community and Mrs Norman has said there will be more events to support it in the future.

"When we were planning it we weren’t sure how many people would attend, what the outcome of holding the event would be,” said Mrs Norman.

"We couldn’t have imagined that we would raise that amount and that’s not the final total as well.”

She added: "It’s something that’s very close to a lot of members of our school community’s hearts, so it’s definitely something we feel a lot of passion for and we want to support.“

Macmillan provides services for people living with cancer, including emotional, practical, physical, and financial support.

