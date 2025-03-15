A new headteacher has been appointed for English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College in Hartlepool.

The school’s controlling Bishop Hogarth Catholic Education Trust has announced that Andrew Rodgers will lead the school as Executive Headteacher following the Easter holidays.

He will replace Colette Hogarth, a former deputy head, who has been acting headteacher since last September.

Mrs Hogarth took over from Sara Crawshaw who served as head for three years.

English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College in Catcote Road, Hartlepool.

News of Mr Rodgers’ appointment was announced by Stuart McGhee, CEO of the Bishop Hogarth trust, in a letter to parents and carers on Friday, March 14.

He said: “Andrew Rodgers, currently the Headteacher at Trinity College Catholic School and Sixth Form within the Nicholas Postgate Catholic Education Trust, is a highly regarded leader in the field of education and brings a wealth of experience to the role.

“Andrew will assume his new role immediately after the Easter holidays.

“During the summer term, there will be an opportunity for Andrew Rodgers and the newly appointed Head of School to introduce themselves to the school community.

“The Directors and Leadership Team of the Bishop Hogarth Catholic Education Trust would like to extend their sincere thanks to Mrs Hogarth for her significant leadership at English Martyrs over many years.”

From September, Mrs Hogarth will take up an appointment to a Trust-wide role focusing on English and staff professional development.

She deferred the position to continue leading English Martyrs.

The trust said it is in the process of recruiting for a new head of school to work alongside Mr Rodgers.

This week, Ofsted published its latest school inspection report which found a number of areas ‘require improvement’.