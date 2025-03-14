A Hartleool school and sixth form college says it is committed to achieving excellence after inspectors found a number of areas are still in need of improvement.

Ofsted has published its latest report into English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College after visiting the Catcote Road school in January.

Inspectors rated it as “requires Improvement” in three out of five areas for quality of education, leadership and management and behaviour and attitudes.

It was rated “good” under the headings of personal development and sixth form provision.

A total of 1,466 students attend English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College in Catcote Road.

Ofsted no longer gives an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools.

The school received an overall “requires improvement” grade during its previous full inspection in 2022.

The latest report reads: “The school is calm and orderly. Staff work diligently to build positive relationships with pupils and their families.

“The school has high expectations of what pupils can achieve. Pupils’ personal development is central to the school’s ethos.”

Ofsted added: “Pupils at all key stages experience a curriculum that gives them the knowledge they need to succeed.”

Yet the report added that some pupils in Years 10 and 11 have gaps in their knowledge.

Oftsed said the English Martyrs is affected by local social and economic issues shown in high levels of absences.

A significant minority of pupils were also found to be “persistently disruptive” outside of lessons.

But the report said poor behaviour was being tackled “with rigour and intelligence” and work to address absences was beginning to have some effect.

It add that the school is also well supported by the Bishop Hogarth Catholic Education Trust, which it is part of.

Oftsed also said the school offers a range of vocational courses and that pupils with SEND get the additional support they need.

In sixth form, students who take vocational courses achieve highly and they also benefit from subject-specialist teaching.

In a letter to parents, head of school Colette Hogarth said: “We were pleased that the inspectors recognised our strengths, particularly in personal development and our sixth form.

"We were encouraged by the inspectors’ rigorous approach and their recognition of the progress made since our last inspection.

"We remain fully committed to achieving excellence for our students and look forward to working in partnership with students, staff, and families as we move into the next phase of our improvement journey.”

The Mail has contacted the school for further comment.