Education inspectors say “joyful” pupils love learning and staff feel “valued” at an “outstanding” primary school

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, on the Coast Road, in Blackhall Colliery, has been rated “outstanding” following a visit by the Catholic Schools Inspectorate (CSI) in April.

CSI lead inspector Barbara Reilly-O’Donnell said in her report: “Pupils love school. They display joyful dispositions and create a culture of mutual respect and inclusiveness.

“The pastoral care offered to pupils and staff is exemplary. Pupils know they are loved and feel a sense of belonging. Adults know they are greatly valued.

Pupils of St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, in Blackhall Colliery, after the school was rated "outstanding" following a visit by the Catholic Schools Inspectorate.

“Leaders are highly dedicated. They are aspirational for all and pursue excellence for their pupils with determination and relentless ambition.

"They ensure that the religious education curriculum is rigorous and aspirational.

“Staff have the highest expectations of pupils in all areas of school life. They are determined to ensure that all pupils flourish and they work relentlessly to remove barriers to success.”

The report said leaders at the school, which is part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, are “exceptionally driven and relentless in their pursuit of excellence”.

It continued: “Their actions to ‘poverty proof’ the school is testimony to their passion to provide opportunities for all and ensures that no one is left behind.

“They work diligently to support parents as the first educators of their children.

“The headteacher’s energy has a ripple effect across the community and consequently she inspires all stakeholders to feel a deep sense of pride.

"Because leaders clearly articulate their vision, the Catholic character is evident in all aspects of school life.”

Executive headteacher Lisa Ashton said: “We are delighted that our report recognises the strong values that underpin our school community.

"Also, how our pupils are nurtured to become responsible, committed citizens, who understand their uniqueness and feel truly loved and valued.

“I would like to thank our wonderful children, dedicated staff, supportive parents, governors and Parish family for making this Outstanding outcome possible. We are very proud of our lovely school.”

The CSI judgement follows a glowing report from Ofsted, released in March, which praised the school for its “nurturing and aspirational” atmosphere, where pupils achieve “exceptionally well”.

In the ungraded inspection, Ofsted said that the school had made significant improvements following its previous inspection, where it was graded “good”.