Hartlepool College of Further Education student Charlotte King works at chemical manufacturer Lianhetech Seal Sands and has qualified as a supply chain practitioner with a distinction.

This follows 23-year-old Charlotte last year becoming the first ever apprentice to be shortlisted as a finalist in the Chemical Industry Awards after being nominated in the young ambassador category.

Lianhetech’s general manager Lee Kingsbury said: “The way Charlotte has taken to an incredibly complicated operation here is fantastic. She is bright, intelligent and, most importantly, has a great attitude.

Charlotte King with Hartlepool College assistant principal Gary Riches, left, and Lianhetech general manager Lee Kingsbury.

“She is 100 per cent ‘can do’. She has that spark where she wants to get things done and that is priceless. She is well on the right path to becoming a fantastic manager in the organisation.”

Alongside her day-to-day work, Hartlepool College has helped Charlotte achieve high standards in her studies despite having to do most of her classes on video calls because of Covid restrictions.

Charlotte said: “I did go to university but I didn’t enjoy it. I wanted to be at work, so I applied for industry based apprenticeship.”

Charlotte, who went to Hartlepool’s Clavering and St Hild’s schools, is focused on continuing her personal development with further studies to boost her career chances.

Hartlepool College’s assistant principal Gary Riches said: “I can’t express how delighted I am for Charlotte with what she has achieved.

"It has been testing times for everyone during the pandemic and to complete pretty much all of her apprenticeship via virtual lessons and submitting work electronically shows the determination Charlotte possesses.”

He added: "Not only has she earned a distinction grade in her end point assessment, but married with her exceptional attitude and desire to learn she will go far within Lianhetech.

"To be the first ever supply chain practitioner apprentice to go through the apprenticeship standard at Hartlepool College of Further Education and do it with the highest grade possible is incredible.