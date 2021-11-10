Caring Hartlepool schoolchildren swell food bank's stocks with bumper collection

Kind-hearted primary school pupils dug deep for a bumper collection for a town food charity.

By Mark Payne
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 5:15 pm

Youngsters from across St Joseph’s Primary School, in Hartlepool, contributed to the annual appeal for Hartlepool Foodbank which provides emergency food parcels to people all year round.

They collected so much food that it filled the stage in the school hall.

Headteacher Rachel Williams said: “We try to help the food bank every year around this time.

St Joseph's pupils present the collection to a representative of Hartlepool Foodbank.

"Part of our ethos as a school is thanking God for food and looking after people that can’t provide for themselves.

"Our chair of governors also works at the food bank so we have a good connection with them.”

The school council and Mini Vinnies group, part of the St Vincent de Paul Catholic voluntary organisation, helped spread the word of the month-long collection.

Mrs Williams added: “All of our families are really good at supporting it, especially after Covid there is lots of families in need.”

