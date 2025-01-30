Carlton Adventure run by Hartlepool council meets the gold standard again

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 30th Jan 2025, 12:00 BST
A popular outdoor education centre run by Hartlepool Borough Council has retained an industry quality mark.

Carlton Adventure, based at Carlton-in-Cleveland on the edge of the North York Moors National Park, has had its Association of Heads of Outdoor Education Centres (AHOEC) Gold Standard renewed following a rigorous inspection.

It is in recognition of its commitment to providing young people with high-quality, safe and enriching experiences.

The centre and its staff met the required criteria in all areas, including among others compliance with the AHOEC Code of Conduct, safety management, facilities and transport, learning and development, customer care, leadership and management.

Carlton Adventure staff at the centre at Carlton-in-Cleveland.Carlton Adventure staff at the centre at Carlton-in-Cleveland.
Carlton Adventure staff at the centre at Carlton-in-Cleveland.

As a result, the centre also automatically met the requirements of the Learning Outside the Classroom (LOtC) Quality Badge and Adventure mark.

Councillor Gary Allen, chair of the council’s adult and community based services committee, said: “This is a fantastic achievement because the AHOEC Gold Standard inspection is the most comprehensive and wide-ranging assessment of quality, helping providers of outdoor learning to ensure they are complying with industry best practice.

“The feedback from the inspector was extremely positive, identifying throughout that the centre has robust procedures in place.

“I would like to congratulate everyone involved in running Carlton Adventure – this accreditation is testimony to their professionalism and dedication.”

Hartlepool borough councillor Gary Allen.Hartlepool borough councillor Gary Allen.
Hartlepool borough councillor Gary Allen.
The centre provides a range of residential and non-residential activities for schools and other community groups, including climbing, canoeing, high ropes, forest schools, hill walking, archery, orienteering and team-based challenges.

In May last year, 10-year-old schoolgirl Leah Harrison, from Darlington, died in a mudslide during a residential trip at the centre.

The Health and Safety Executive later found no-one at fault over the tragedy.

Related topics:Hartlepool Borough CouncilHartlepool

