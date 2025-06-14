Lesley Powell has been made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in the King's Birthday Honours list.

Lesley Powell, who is executive principal at the Academy at Shotton Hall, in Peterlee, as well as chief executive of the North East Learning Trust (NELT), has been made Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) for her services to education.

The trust said “Dame Lesley has dedicated her career of almost 40 years to teaching”, adding: “She has led the rapid transformation of numerous underperforming schools across the region, where NELT is now recognised nationally as a leading model for school improvement.

“A lifelong advocate for equality of opportunity, Dame Lesley has worked with schools in some of the poorest areas of the country to improve the life chances of children.”

Peterlee-based NELT’s 13 schools also include Easington Academy.

Dame Lesley, who was made a Commander of the British Empire in 2017, joined Shotton Hall 20 years ago and became headteacher in 2010.

She said: “I am delighted to have received this honour and especially thankful to the many people who made my nomination possible.

"I am incredibly grateful to be surrounded by a dedicated team of exceptional educators who work tirelessly to give the children of the region the best possible start in life.

"This honour is recognition of the passion we all share to ensure that every child, regardless of their background, has access to an excellent education and is testament to the positive change we have collectively made for the children of the North East.”

Maggie Saxton, chair of trustees at the North East Learning Trust, added: “Lesley’s unwavering commitment to equality of opportunity is matched only by her work ethic where she has tenaciously pursued excellence for the region’s children.

"She is a talented, visionary and compassionate leader who is an asset to the North East and the wider UK education sector.

"Her damehood is thoroughly well deserved and we are all delighted she has been recognised with this award."