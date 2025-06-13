A Hartlepool man who has dedicated almost 60 years of his life to helping young people achieve their potential through music has been named in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

Former town music teacher Chris Simmons has spoken of his pride at being awarded an MBE for services to education.

He dedicated his career to teaching music and upon retirement has continued to work in education and support young musicians.

Chris, 80, admitted to being “a little taken aback” on learning of his nomination.

He said: “I feel quite honoured to have been offered the opportunity to take the MBE. It’s quite a feather in the cap for Hartlepool as well.

"Although I’ve done quite a lot of work, it’s also a credit to all of the other people working with me in the background to achieve what we have.”

Chris began his career as a music teacher aged in his early twenties at the former Elwick Road secondary school in 1966.

He also headed the music department at King Oswy – later Henry Smith School – for over 25 years and after stepping back from teaching worked in school administration at St Hild’s School.

In recent years he has served as a governor for West View Primary School and Lynnfield Primary School.

Last year Chris stepped down after nine years as chair of Ad Astra Academy Trust, which has 10 primary schools under its umbrella across Teesside and County Durham.

Outside of work, Chris started Hartlepool Youth Choir in the 1970s, which enjoyed tours and competitions all over the world.

And has been chair of the Preston Simpson and Sterndale Young Musicians Trust, an educational charity which provides scholarships to young people to help them with their musical studies, for nearly 20 years.

Chris added: “It’s always been my belief that young people deserve the very best start in life.

"You just want to enable them to have all the opportunities the can possibly have to achieve their full potential.”

Chris also served as a councillor on Hartlepool Borough Council for nine years during which time he was portfolio holder for children’s services, and chaired the children’s services scrutiny committee.