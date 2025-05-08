'Delighted' Hartlepool United announce new academy partnership with Hartlepool Sixth Form College

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United are “delighted” to announce a new academy partnership with the town’s sixth form college.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The five-year agreement will see talented young footballers study a wide range of academic and technical courses at Hartlepool Sixth Form College while also developing and playing with the club’s academy.

Student athletes will have the chance to select from A-Levels, T-Levels and technical courses, all of which are aligned to meet local skills needs and to ensure progression into employment, further study or higher education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the pitch, they will develop under the guidance of qualified Pools coaches with a personalised programme consisting of coaching, performance analysis, sports science, video analysis and nutrition.

Left to right, Dan Finney, Hartlepool Sixth Form College's sports academies and partnerships manager; Alex Cross, Hartlepool United's academy manager; Jane Reed, the college's executive head; Joe Monks, Hartlepool United's head of football operations, and Dr Michele di Mascio, the college's head of sports academies.

They will also represent Hartlepool United in the National League academy system.

Sixth form college executive head Jane Reed said: “I’m delighted with our exciting new partnership, which brings fantastic opportunities for our students to grow academically, athletically and personally, while strengthening our commitment to supporting the wider Hartlepool community.”

Dr Michele Di Mascio, the college’s head of sports academies, partnerships and wellbeing, added: “We are excited to work together with Hartlepool United FC to ensure we have the best possible football academy in Hartlepool, which is exactly what the town deserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

“Our sports academies at Hartlepool Sixth Form College have recently achieved success with high finishes at the recent National Championships across netball, rugby and football.

“Partnering with Hartlepool United is the next step to ensure our ambitions of being a national leader in sport.”

Pools academy manager Alex Cross said: “We’re really delighted to secure this new partnership with Hartlepool Sixth Form College.

"Our aim is to provide one of the best education-partnered football academies in the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s an incredibly exciting proposition to have professional HUFC coaches and an environment that supports players with academy and first team progression opportunities alongside a leading further education partner that is rated Outstanding by Ofsted.

“Our student athletes will have the best of both worlds, whereby they can advance their academic development whilst also being able to train and play as a full-time footballer.”

Hartlepool United’s education partner for its academy programme for more than five years has been Hartlepool College of Further Education.

The club last month said that second-year students will continue their education at the FE college.