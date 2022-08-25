English Martyrs School in Hartlepool hails GCSE students' 'grit and determination' after Covid-19
English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College praised the “grit and determination” of GCSE students on results day.
School leaders hailed the “incredible” Year 11 students on their achievements this year after learning online for part of their GCSE studies.
Teachers said they were filled with immense proud of the youngsters’ strength, resilience and fortitude that they demonstrated.
There was some fantastic results to celebrate at English Martyrs where the number of students leaving with a grade 4 (old grade C) in English and Maths has improved from 2019 when students last sat exams.
The attainment of students has also increased this year. Many will be back at English Martyrs in September to study a range of A-level and BTEC qualifications in their sixth form college.
Special mentions went to Rohan Kishore and Gracie Young who both achieved 8 GCSE grade 9s, the highest possible.
The school also had many great sporting achievements in the past year reflected with some fabulous results in PE.
North East gold medallist swimmer Toby Parker achieved three grade 8s, and a 9 in PE despite his early mornings commitment to his sport.
Headteacher Sara Crawshaw said: “We are extremely proud of all of our students and will follow their futures with interest.
"We are hopeful that many of them will choose to continue their journey with us into Sixth Form.
"I want to take this opportunity to thank the students and staff for all of their hard work throughout their time at our school and I wish them good luck in the future.”