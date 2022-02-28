The new Breakfast Club, based at Seaham Trinity Primary School, will enable 70 children to enjoy a free breakfast consisting of a choice of toast, low sugar high fibre cereal, fruit, yoghurt, juice, and milk.

As well as ensuring the children start the school day with full tummies, a key feature of the club is to encourage children to engage with staff and other pupils.

Lynne Hindmarch, Breakfast Club Manager for the Greggs Foundation, said: “No child should ever start their day without breakfast, which is why we’re delighted to be opening a new Breakfast Club at Seaham Trinity Primary School thanks to the extremely generous support and funding of Encore Packaging.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children enjoying a healthy and nutritious start to the school day thanks to one of the many Breakfast Clubs facilitated by Greggs.

“Through Breakfast Clubs such as this, we’re able to support over 40,000 children each day nationally, and new openings like the one at Seaham Trinity Primary School are helping us to continue heading towards reaching our target of serving 70,000 breakfasts each school day by 2025.”

Gary Joyce, Financial Director at Encore Packaging, added: “We are delighted to expand The Encore Group’s links with the Greggs Foundation’s Breakfast Club by supporting Seaham Trinity Primary School.

"It is very satisfying for us to be able to give back to the local community by supporting such a worthy cause. Knowing that we are ensuring the children at the school get a good breakfast to set them up for their school day is extremely pleasing for us."

The average Breakfast Club costs £3,000 to set up and run for an academic year.

In May 2021, Greggs ran its latest annual Breakfast Club Appeal, during which over £120,000 was raised in just two weeks by Greggs employees and customers – enabling the Foundation to provide 480,000 children with a free breakfast.

Following the success of the appeal, customers at Greggs stores nationwide can now donate a free breakfast to a child in need.

To do so, customers need to inform a member staff at any Greggs outlet that they wish to “donate a breakfast for 25p” when they’re making a purchase.

A message from the editor:

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.