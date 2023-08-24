GCSE results 2023: Hartlepool's English Martyrs School is 'extremely proud of all of our students'

After the release of its 2023 results, a statement from the school, which does not disclose pupil surnames, read: “The strength, resilience and fortitude demonstrated by these young people is something to behold.

"It is qualities such as these which will take them far and we have no doubt that our students are moving on to bright futures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “Tahmid will study with us at EMS6 after achieving a fantastic set of results, including 5 grade 9s in geography, physics, chemistry, maths and RE and two grade 8s.

Darcie, Grace, Grace and Mia collect their GCSE results from English Martyrs School. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

"He is an incredibly talented mathematician and is one of four recipients of the Vikas Agrawal Bursary awarded to students at our college for gifted mathematicians.

"Brandon, Keona and Ava are also worthy winners of this award after achieving grades 9, 8 and 8 in maths GCSE respectively.

“Aidan and Caitlyn are celebrating their hard work after collecting excellent results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All of their results were at grade 7-9 and included 6 grade 9s and 10 grade 8s.

Elisha jumps for joy as she collects her GCSE results from English Martyrs School. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

"There are so many students who have achieved outstanding results and individual success and we are extremely proud of them all.

"We are also overjoyed that so many of our students are returning to study a range of A Level and BTEC qualifications with us in our highly successful sixth form.

“After securing 9 GCSEs at grades 9-4, Grace leaves English Martyrs to pursue an apprenticeship with EDF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a very competitive and highly sought after opportunity and we are so proud that Grace’s potential has been recognised.

Jack and Ben collect their GCSE results from English Martyrs School. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

“Throughout her time at English Martyrs, Libby has worked extremely hard and made an excellent contribution to school life.

“As well as being committed to her studies in the classroom and outside of it, she has been involved in some sterling work in relation to our 2023 nominated charity, DS43 Community Defibrillators.

"With 10 GCSEs at grade 9-4, including distinction star in hospitality and catering, Libby moves on to further develop her culinary talents and skills at college.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been privileged to watch Finley’s development in the classroom and on the stage.

"As a gifted pianist and performer, he has enjoyed being an integral part of our music department and our extracurricular music offer.

"His accolades include performing at EMS Live and being an integral part of the 50 anniversary celebrations and song.

"With a range of excellent results, including a grade 9 in history and a grade 8 in music, we look forward to seeing what else this talented musician can achieve with us when he continues to study with us at EMS6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Sara Crawshaw said: “We are extremely proud of all of our students and will follow their futures with interest.

"We are delighted that many of them will choose to continue their journey with us into sixth form.