GCSE results day 2024: Hartlepool's English Martyrs School is 'extremely proud' of its pupils

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool’s English Martyrs School says it is “extremely proud” of its students following the release of this year’s GCSE results.

The school said in a statement on August 22: “Congratulations to our incredible Year 11 students on their achievements this year.

"As we reflect upon their time with us, we are filled with immense pride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The strength, resilience and fortitude demonstrated by these young people is something to behold.

English Martyrs pupils celebrate their 2024 GCSE results.

"It is qualities such as these which will take them far and we have no doubt that our students are moving on to bright futures.

"Our students demonstrated their excellent skills and knowledge in these summer examinations.

"We, as a school, are extremely proud of our students and the results they have achieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An English Martyrs pupil celebrates his results.

"There are so many students who have achieved outstanding results and individual success and we are extremely proud of them all.

"We are also overjoyed that so many of our students are returning to study a range of A-Level and BTEC qualifications with us in our highly successful sixth form.”

Head of school Colette Hogarth added: “We are extremely proud of all of our students and will follow their futures with interest.

"We are delighted that many of them will choose to continue their journey with us into sixth form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All smiles as an English Martyrs pupil receives her GCSE results.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank the students, parents and staff for all of their hard work and continuous support. We wish all of our students good luck in the future”.

Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here