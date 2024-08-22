GCSE results day 2024: Hartlepool's English Martyrs School is 'extremely proud' of its pupils
The school said in a statement on August 22: “Congratulations to our incredible Year 11 students on their achievements this year.
"As we reflect upon their time with us, we are filled with immense pride.
"The strength, resilience and fortitude demonstrated by these young people is something to behold.
"It is qualities such as these which will take them far and we have no doubt that our students are moving on to bright futures.
"Our students demonstrated their excellent skills and knowledge in these summer examinations.
"We, as a school, are extremely proud of our students and the results they have achieved.
"There are so many students who have achieved outstanding results and individual success and we are extremely proud of them all.
"We are also overjoyed that so many of our students are returning to study a range of A-Level and BTEC qualifications with us in our highly successful sixth form.”
Head of school Colette Hogarth added: “We are extremely proud of all of our students and will follow their futures with interest.
"We are delighted that many of them will choose to continue their journey with us into sixth form.
"I want to take this opportunity to thank the students, parents and staff for all of their hard work and continuous support. We wish all of our students good luck in the future”.