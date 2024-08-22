GCSE results day 2024: Hartlepool's English Martyrs School is 'extremely proud' of its pupils

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 15:57 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 16:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Hartlepool’s English Martyrs School says it is “extremely proud” of its students following the release of this year’s GCSE results.

The school said in a statement on August 22: “Congratulations to our incredible Year 11 students on their achievements this year.

"As we reflect upon their time with us, we are filled with immense pride.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The strength, resilience and fortitude demonstrated by these young people is something to behold.

English Martyrs pupils celebrate their 2024 GCSE results.English Martyrs pupils celebrate their 2024 GCSE results.
English Martyrs pupils celebrate their 2024 GCSE results.

"It is qualities such as these which will take them far and we have no doubt that our students are moving on to bright futures.

"Our students demonstrated their excellent skills and knowledge in these summer examinations.

"We, as a school, are extremely proud of our students and the results they have achieved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
A-Levels 2024: Hartlepool's English Martyrs Sixth Form hails 'fantastic' results
An English Martyrs pupil celebrates his results.An English Martyrs pupil celebrates his results.
An English Martyrs pupil celebrates his results.

"There are so many students who have achieved outstanding results and individual success and we are extremely proud of them all.

"We are also overjoyed that so many of our students are returning to study a range of A-Level and BTEC qualifications with us in our highly successful sixth form.”

Head of school Colette Hogarth added: “We are extremely proud of all of our students and will follow their futures with interest.

"We are delighted that many of them will choose to continue their journey with us into sixth form.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
All smiles as an English Martyrs pupil receives her GCSE results.All smiles as an English Martyrs pupil receives her GCSE results.
All smiles as an English Martyrs pupil receives her GCSE results.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank the students, parents and staff for all of their hard work and continuous support. We wish all of our students good luck in the future”.

Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here

Related topics:HartlepoolGCSE