Students at a Peterlee secondary school are celebrating their GCSE exam results after a “challenging” year.

Students at St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College are celebrating their results despite some travelling 17 miles each day to attend lessons after reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was found in parts of the school just before the start of the 2023 academic year.

The discovery led to the closure of some school buildings, with some staff and students having to relocate to temporary accommodation until the start of the 2024 academic year.

Headteacher Frances Cessford said: “Congratulations to all the students on their GCSE results.

Teigan Wilson, Neve Clark and Medhuja Kayan celebrate their GCSE results on Thursday, August 21.

"Despite the challenges posed by RAAC, the resilience shown by both staff and students is truly commendable.

"It’s inspiring to see our students reaping the rewards of their hard work.”

Neve Clark, from Seaham, is just one of many happy students who received her results today (Thursday, August 21).

Neve has her sights set on a career in sports science after achieving two grade 9s, one distinction star, one distinction, two grade 7s and three grade 6s.

Thomas Wright and Evie Lennox celebrate their GCSE results at St Bede's Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College, in Peterlee.

She said: “I feel really happy. I worked hard and it all paid off.”

Medhuja Kayan, from Sunderland, received five grade 9s, two grade 8s, two grade 7s and one grade 6, and will study biology, chemistry and maths at Byron Sixth Form College.

The 16-year-old said: “I’m so happy. I put a lot of effort in.”

Tia Sinclair, aged 16 from Shotton Colliery, achieve a grade 9 in RE, one distinction in health and social care, one grade 8, four grade 7s and three grade 6s.

She said: “I am proud. I worked hard to get these grades and I’m looking forward to continuing learning.”

Sixteen-year-old Moses Immanuel, from Peterlee, had a beaming smile when he opened his results.

He said: “I worked hard. I’m proud of my achievements.”

Moses received five grade 8s, two grade 7s and two grade 6s.