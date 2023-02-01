News you can trust since 1877
Girls from two Hartlepool schools join North-East pupils at final of competition run by GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre

Schoolgirls from two Hartlepool schools will put their tech skills to the test in the final of a cyber security competition this weekend.

By Mark Payne
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 4:26pm
The competition will cover everything from artificial intelligence to cryptography. Picture ADOBE STOCK.
Girls aged 12 and 13 from Dyke House Academy and Manor Academy will take on pupils from eight other state schools in the region at the final of the annual CyberFirst Girls Competition in Newcastle on Saturday.

They will work in teams to crack cyber-related puzzles on everything from artificial intelligence to cryptography in a bid to be crowned cyber security champions by GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre.

The North East final will be one of 13 taking place simultaneously across the UK after an earlier online round in the autumn.

Now in its seventh year, the competition aims to inspire girls to consider a career in cyber security with female representation just 22%.

Chris Ensor, NCSC Deputy Director for Cyber Growth, said: "To have reached this stage is an amazing achievement and we wish all of them the best of luck.”

