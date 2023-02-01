Seymour Civil Engineering has received planning approval to develop its skills academy, in Brenda Road, allowing the firm to expand the facility and create a state-of-the-art educational institute.

The institute is a partnership between the firm, Hartlepool College of Further Education and Hartlepool Borough Council.

The institute is receiving £2.2m from Hartlepool Borough Council’s £25m Town Deal fund, with £1.4m allocated to the Brenda Road site and the remainder allocated to Hartlepool College of Further Education’s Exeter Street campus.

Seymour Civil Engineering's site in Brenda Road.

The project aims to reduce the critical skills shortage in the construction sector and create job opportunities.

Adam Harker, managing director for Seymour Civil Engineering said: “The current skills shortage represents one of the biggest challenges to our industry.

“This partnership with Hartlepool College and Hartlepool Borough Council and the significant investment into the skills institute is going to bring a fantastic opportunity not only to the local community but also the wider industry.”

Construction work is due to begin this month and includes new modular classrooms and training facilities such as a telehandler tower and temporary timber framed bungalow.

Hartlepool College principal Darren Hankey said: “We are committed on delivering a centre of excellence for practical civil engineering and construction training.

“It is widely acknowledged that there is a critical skills shortage in the construction sector. The academy hopes to tackle this by promoting lifelong learning to meet the ever changing demands of this industry.”