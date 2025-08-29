Budding Hartlepool United stars of the future have a new place to hone their skills in the town as part of a new academy deal.

Hartlepool United FC’s youth academy has reached an agreement with Hartlepool Borough Council’s Active Hartlepool service to use the facilities at Brierton Sports Centre, including the 3G pitches.

The academy, run in partnership between the Hartlepool United and Hartlepool Sixth Form College provides opportunities for young student athletes to study a range of academic and technical courses at the college while developing their football skills.

Previously, it was based in Durham, but project partners say they are delighted to be back in the town helping to nurture the next generation of footballing talent.

Craig Mitchelson, Ian Gardiner of Hartlepool Borough Council, Councillor Gary Allen, HUFC Academy Manager Alex Cross, and Dr Michele Di Mascio from Hartlepool Sixth Form College at Brierton Sports Centre.

Alex Cross, Hartlepool United FC academy manager, said: "The opportunity to work closely with Brierton and the council enables us to bring all teams from U16s through to the U19s to the heart of the community.

“We look forward to a strong working relationship that I have no doubt will progress over time.”

All of the youth teams will train at Brierton, with the U16s, U17s and the Shadow Youth Team playing their fixtures there too.

The move to Brierton comes after the football club announced the new academy partnership with Hartlepool Sixth Form College in a five-year agreement in May.

Dr Michele Di Mascio, Hartlepool Sixth Form College’s head of sports academies, partnerships and wellbeing, added: “We are excited to be working with Hartlepool United FC and Hartlepool Borough Council to ensure we have the best football academy in Hartlepool which is exactly what the town deserves.

“The partnership brings fantastic opportunities for our student-athletes to grow academically, athletically and personally, while strengthening our commitment to supporting the wider Hartlepool community.

"This is the next step to ensure our ambitions of being a national leader in sport.”

Councillor Gary Allen, chair of the council’s Adult and Community Based Services Committee, said: “I am delighted that agreement has been reached to bring Hartlepool United FC’s youth academy to Brierton Sports Centre.

“It would be great if we can play even a small part in helping to nurture the next generation of potential first team stars through the use of our facilities.”