A long-running council childcare service is being recommended for closure.

Oscar’s, run by Hartlepool Borough Council, provides after school and holiday care to children aged between three and 16.

Councillors are due to consider its future next week with officers recommending closure after more than 15 years.

The council says the service has been running over budget for a number of years while demand has fallen.

Oscar's after school and holiday service is now based at Golden Flatts Primary School.

And government reforms of the childcare system have seen schools or voluntary and community agencies deliver their own provision.

A report to the council’s children’s services committee states: "A review of early years provision across Hartlepool shows that there is sufficient breakfast, nursery and after school provision in the town if OSCARS were to cease being a provider."

Last year the Government announced an expansion of free childcare hours for working parents of children aged from nine months till they start school.

And a roll out of the National Wraparound Programme is creating new provision for working parents of children aged five to 11 on or near to school sites.

Early years providers are also said to be keen to expand their age range to cater for older children.

At Easter, Oscar’s moved to Golden Flatts Primary School from Rossmere Youth Centre due to a large scale refurbishment.

The numbers of children using the out of school service was 11 in April, 13 in May and 12 to date in June.

For holiday care there were 21 at Easter and 15 during the May half term.

The council says numbers have not improved since the move to Golden Flatts despite “significant marketing” of the service to all parents in the surrounding area.

Additional taxi costs have also been incurred compared to when it was at Rossmere.

Oscar’s budget has overspent each year, including by £46,000 last year, and is anticipated to be £18,000 this year.

The report states: “The annual overspends are mainly the result of the service not being able to generate the required budgeted level of income.”

It adds: “Based on existing service users the fees would need to double in order for the service to achieve the required income.”