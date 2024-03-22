Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool Borough Council officers noted they have a “number of actions” available to them for the offence of irregular school attendance, with legal sanctions considered “only as a last resort”.

In the academic year 2022-23, the council’s attendance team issued 187 penalty notices and prosecuted on 96 occasions over absences from schools.

Meanwhile in 2021-22, 118 penalty notices were issued with 109 prosecutions.

Council chiefs in Hartlepool issued more than 180 penalty notices last year over persistent pupil absences from school.

Officers stressed the council and schools are working closely with a Department for Education (DfE) attendance adviser looking at the barriers preventing pupils from attending school and what actions can be taken.

The figures were provided in a report which went before the latest meeting of the council’s children’s services committee.

Statistics for secondary schools and academies showed the attendance rate for pupils in Hartlepool was 89.3% for 2022-23, below the national average of 91.0% and down on the 90.1% recorded in the town in 2021-22.

The level of “persistent absence” across the local authority for secondary schools also rose to 31.7%, which equates to 1,942 pupils, compared to 29.6% last year.

The DfE defines “persistently absent” as having an attendance rate of 90% or less, with the national average for 2022/23 being 27.7%.

Figures show a more positive picture for primary schools in the town, with the attendance rate being 93.9%, up from the 2021/22 figure of 93.6% and above the national average of 93.7%.

Meanwhile the “persistent absence” rate in primary schools for 2022-23 was 17.2%, equating to 1,143 pupils, which was below both the national average of 17.7% and the 2021-22 figure in Hartlepool of 19.2%.

Jackie Webb, council inclusion coordinator, said main reasons for absence were illness, unauthorised holidays in term time, unauthorised absences and suspensions/exclusions.

The meeting heard many local authorities are seeing a “societal change” in parental attitudes toward school attendance following the Covid-19 pandemic, which has been attributed to a change in working patterns of parents and carers.