Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The verdict came from Gavin Barker, from Mazars, a global audit and accounting group, who provided an update on the financial position Hartlepool faces going forward.

He told the Hartlepool Borough Council audit and governance committee that the authority, “like a lot of others, is in a difficult and challenging financial position”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet he noted “there are other authorities that are closer to the edge” than Hartlepool.

Accounting experts have delivered a financial verdict on the challenges facing Hartlepool Borough Council.

Mr Barker added: “There is nothing on our radar to suggest this is a sort of red alert. The council continues to manage through a very difficult situation.

“That’s not something to take too much comfort from, but that is the reality.

“It’s a challenging position, it’s not a rosy picture for a council like Hartlepool and others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added the council has a “number of levers at its disposal”, such as council tax, and Hartlepool’s decision to not increase the levy by the maximum for 2024-25, has “essentially cost the council some resources”.

Labour Hartlepool borough councillor Jonathan Brash said the decisions “that happen over the next six to nine months are going to be critical for the future of the authority”.

Councillors voted to increase council tax bills by a total of 2.99% for 2024-25, which was below the maximum 4.99% rise recommended by civic centre finance chiefs.

James Magog, director of finance, digital and IT, added he would agree the council is “not at red alert”.

But his opinion is they are “heading towards” that direction and actions need to be taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors also heard Mazars could make recommendations to the council over steps to take although it does not deem that necessary at this stage.

Mr Barker added: “The council has to deliver important and essential services, and there are particular pressures in certain of those services that the council must handle.

“It’s really difficult, there are a lot of uncertainties around the future of government funding and how that will look going forward.”

Councillor Jonathan Brash, chair of the committee, said the decisions “that happen over the next six to nine months are going to be critical for the future of the authority”.