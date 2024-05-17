Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs declared they are "tremendously proud" after its children’s services department was rated "outstanding" by education watchdogs.

Ofsted visited the authority in March and the newly released report from inspectors said they saw “consistently good practice across all parts of the service with exceptionally strong management oversight”.

It added since its last inspection in 2018 – when services were rated “good” – senior leaders have “not only sustained the good practice ” but “been relentless in driving further progress and improvements”.

The inspectors noted many examples of positive practice with families, including consistent responses about the most vulnerable children in the borough and compassionate work throughout all service areas.

The children’s services team celebrate their Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ rating. Pic via Hartlepool Borough Council.

The final report added: “This is in the context of continuing to provide an effective service to children and families throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and a significant increase in complexity of need and demand on services.”

Along with the overall “outstanding” grade, the report rated the department “outstanding” in three out of four of the assessment categories and “good” for experiences and progress of care leavers

Among the findings were that there is a “very strong and effective focus on providing help early to children” and that children protection enquiries are “thorough” with “effective actions taken to help reduce harm”.

It was also noted the voice of children is “valued and threaded through the service” and young people leaving care are “very well supported”.

The report added: “The overwhelming majority of children who need help, protection or care in Hartlepool receive an outstanding service that helps to improve their lives.”

In a letter to Sally Robinson, council executive director of children’s and joint commissioning services, Yvette Stanley, Ofsted’s national director for regulation and social care, hailed the outcome as “a significant achievement”.

Ms Robinson said they are “delighted to have earned this highest rating”.

She added: “We want every child and young person in Hartlepool to enjoy their best possible life in a safe, protective, loving and encouraging environment and everything we do – and every member of our team – is dedicated to that goal.”