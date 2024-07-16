Hartlepool College principal and MP Jonathan Brash appeal to new Government over BTEC and City and Guilds reforms
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Darren Hankey, principal of Hartlepool Further Education, is appealing to Labour for an immediate pause and review of plans to axe funding for a host of long-standing vocational and technical qualifications.
From August 2025, the Government is due to prioritise new T Levels over numerous types of established City and Guilds, diplomas and BTEC courses.
Jonathan Brash, Hartlepool’s new MP, is also backing Mr Hankey and in one of his first actions since being elected has written to new Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson.
Mr Hankey said: “I understand why we probably do need reforms. There are lots of different types of qualifications and it can seem a bit confusing.
“But to defund qualifications that have a long, well established record of getting young people into work, into apprenticeships and higher education, to defund and replace them with a relatively new qualification, that seems a risky strategy to pursue.”
The types of courses set to be affected by the reforms include vocational subjects such as electrical engineering, bricklaying, plumbing and fabrication.
Mr Hankey added the new T Levels are not always a like-for-like replacement in certain subjects including social work.
And he said a nine-week work placement requirement attached to T Levels would be a challenge for many colleges to meet.
“I think everyone in the sector wants a bit of a pause and review,” said Mr Hankey.
“The reforms will deny people of the town and elsewhere opportunities that they have currently got.”
In his letter to Ms Phillipson, Mr Brash said: “I share Mr Hankey’s concerns.
“These reforms are unnecessary and were widely rejected by most Level 3 providers across the country, including by the Association of Colleges.”
A Department for Education Spokesperson said: “Too many young people leave education without the qualifications they need to get into high-quality apprenticeships and good jobs.
“We will transform the education system so young people get the opportunities they deserve. We support T Levels as a high-class vocational qualification which give young people a firm foundation for their future and will confirm our next steps shortly."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.