Bosses at Hartlepool's St Hild's Church of England are 'really excited about the continued improvements' following Ofsted report
St Hild’s Church of England School, in King Oswy Drive, Hartlepool, received an overall “requires improvement” mark – the second lowest of four outcomes – following a two-day visit by the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills (Ofsted).
This is one grade higher than when it was rated “inadequate” during its previous inspection less than five years ago.
Since then the school has been taken over by the NEAT Academy Trust.
Responding to the latest report, trust chief executive Debi Bailey said: “We are delighted that the recent inspection recognised the progress that we have made and the strengths there are within school.
"It also provides us with a platform to build upon as we continue to make progress at pace.
"We are delighted that the report highlights the wonderful young people within St Hild’s, as well as recognising the hard work and commitment of our school staff.
"We are really excited about the continued improvements that we are seeing. Well done to everyone involved.”
Behaviour, alongside attitudes and personal development, was one of two areas the school received a “good” rating for.
The newly-published report said: “The staff at St Hild’s want the best for the pupils, families and the community.”
It also highlights how “the school has high expectations for pupils’ behaviour”, adding that “this contributes to the purposeful atmosphere in the school”.
Headteacher Tracey Gibson said: “I am delighted that the report acknowledges and praises the work of the school and its partners.
"But more importantly that it recognises and praises the progress and conduct of our wonderful pupils.”
Inspectors arrived at St Hild’s only a day after it went into lockdown when threats were allegedly made to two pupils by a youth.
The school was closed for around 90 minutes with staff and pupils remaining inside until after the end of the school day.
The Ofsted inspectors reached their overall verdict after deciding that the quality of education and leadership and management require improvement.
Their report did acknowledge that changes are currently being made to school systems, processes and staffing “to improve on the weak external examination outcomes of summer 2023” .
