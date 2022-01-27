Hartlepool college to welcome major local employers to big apprenticeship event

Hartlepool College of Further Education is holding its Big Apprenticeship Event when it will welcome a number of major local employers for what is the college’s busiest event of the year.

Employers represent a range of fields including the NHS, civil engineering, hair and beauty, steel making and more.

Being held on the evening of Wednesday, February 9, it is a key part of the college’s activities during National Apprenticeship Week.

Hartlepool College of Further Education will host the apprentices event.

Assistant principal Gary Riches said: “After hosting this event virtually last year, I’m delighted that we are able to do things the way we normally do when it comes to the college’s Big Apprenticeship Event.

"This means prospective apprentices will receive expert information, advice and guidance regarding apprenticeships from college staff and its employer-partners.

"I’m delighted and overwhelmed with the support that our employer-partners have shown by pledging to attend this event, especially with what we’ve all endured over the past twenty-plus months.

"This event is always the busiest in the college calendar and draws in lots of people interested in apprenticeships.

Poppys Hairdressing is also due to be at the Big Apprenticeship Event.

"So I’m delighted they will get to ask those from the world of work how they can make the first step on the ladder to start their own career."

Some of the key businesses that are due to attend are Caterpillar, Unipres, Poppy’s Hair Salon, Liberty Steel, North Tees & Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust and JDR Cables.

Others include Katmex, Just Williams, Orangebox Training, Jacobs, Costain, Husqvarna, Cogent Skills, Seymours Civil Engineering, Great Annual Savings and more still to be confirmed.

Hartlepool College, in Stockton Street, currently has more than 900 apprentices employed by companies and who attend college to gain the knowledge and skills they need.

It is engaged with over 400 employers and is the only general further education college in the North East that is rated outstanding for its apprenticeship provision by Ofsted.

Due to the pandemic, the college last held its Big Apprenticeship Event in person in February 2020.

Next month’s event will be take place between 5pm and 8pm.

