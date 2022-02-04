Hartlepool college's new sixth form study area is opened by special guest

Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham, Sue Snowdon, visited Hartlepool’s English Martyrs Sixth Form College to open the newly re-furbished area.

The study area of the sixth form building has been re-designed to give students a dedicated space to work in their time between lessons.

Sara Crawshaw, who is headteacher at the secondary school and sixth form college, has said staff and students were “overjoyed” by the visit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham Sue Snowdon with headteacher Sara Crawshaw./Photo: Frank Reid

Mrs Crawshaw said: “We were overjoyed that Mrs Snowdon could visit us to see, and open, our wonderful new learning space.

“The Lord Lieutenant spoke about how vibrant the space was, and as a former teacher herself, spoke passionately about the opportunities it would give them.

“It was a very successful morning and I hope she enjoyed her visit.”

As well as the opening, Mrs Snowdon also got the chance to tour the sixth form and speak to students in the common room and lessons.

Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham Sue Snowdon speaking with English Martyrs Sixth Form students./Photo: Frank Reid

One of the many duties of a Lord Lieutenant is the swearing in of new magistrates, which Mrs Snowdon spoke about in her time with students who study law.

Head boy Logan Biggins, 18, said: “We love our new study area, and we really appreciate the work the college have done for us and for future students who will study here.”

The design of the room was student led with the college working with the student body to create a space for them.

“It was really lovely to meet Mrs Snowdon,” added head girl Emily Barnard, 17.

Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham Sue Snowdon opens the refurbished study area with Head Girl Emily Barnard and Head Boy Logan Biggins. /Photo: Frank Reid

She continued: “I hope she enjoyed her visit to the college, and we thank her for taking the time to come and officially open the room.”

A plaque designed by the college will be hung in the room to commemorate the event.

The college has an open event on Thursday, March 17, for students in Year 11 who are moving on to college in September.

Details can be found on the college website at ems.bhcet.org.uk, and on the school and college’s social media channels.

(right) Her Majesty's M. Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham Sue Snowdon with (left to right) Chair of Governors Dame Maura Regan, Head of Sixth Form Leah Henderson and and Headteacher Sara Crawshaw./Photo: Frank Reid

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.