A Hartlepool headteacher is spearheading a new charitable project to end bed poverty among children in the region.

Mark Tilling, headteacher at High Tunstall College of Science, has partnered with a national charity and local businesses with the aim of providing 10,000 beds to sleep-deprived children across the Tees Valley in the next three years.

Zarach, a charity set up by a deputy head in Leeds, has now expanded to the North East after Mr Tilling and local businesses raised £70,000 to get the project off the ground.

He was inspired to act after being shocked at a news report that said 900,000 children in England don’t have a bed of their own.

Mark Tilling headteacher at High Tunstall College of Science with a selection of bedding and sleep wear that will be given to local children. Picture by FRANK REID

Mr Tilling said: “That struck a chord with me. I thought ‘I can’t believe that’s happening in the UK’.

"We’ve got to support young people because we’re expecting them to come into school and learn and behave.

"If they haven’t had a good night’s sleep they are not going to be able to learn.”

He contacted charity Zarach – a Hebrew word meaning rise up – to explore expanding into the region.

Mark Tilling has teamed up with Leeds-based charity Zarach and schools to help tackle bed poverty in the Tees Valley.

Mr Tiling then met with businesses and HartlePower, a not-for-profit community interest company, to garner support.

Zarach works with schools to receive referrals of children living in bed poverty.

Ellie McGrath, the charity’s funding and communications manager, said: “In the last five years we've delivered over 8,000 beds.

"It started with a deputy head who recognised a child in her class was without a bed and has grown from there.

"The Tees Valley was one of the areas that we identified based on levels of poverty and deprivation, and we are grateful to everyone involved including businesses who have backed it."

A hub has been set up in Hartlepool and around 20 ‘bed bundles’ including a new bed, mattress, duvet, and pyjamas, have been given out so far.

Mr Tilling added: “It’s not a hand out but a hand up.

"It’s very much about having that vision about wanting to bring something to the town and Tees Valley as a whole to end bed poverty for our young people.”

Zarach is looking for volunteers to work on the Tees Valley project. Email [email protected].

Supporters can also donate through its zarach.org website.