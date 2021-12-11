Hartlepool nursery celebrates after first inspection report
A nursery has been been praised by education inspectors for the “happy and enthusiastic” learning environment created for children in its care.
In what was their first inspection since opening two years ago, Piglets Playgroup nursery was judged to be good in all areas with inspectors highlighting the “happy faces” of children who “eagerly join in with the exciting activities that staff plan”.
The report also described how the children “jump and squeal with delight as they join in with singing games” and the “positive attitudes” children have to their learning.
Inspector Eileen Grimes stated: “Children feel happy and safe and staff form good relationships with children and their families. Staff have high expectations of what every child can achieve. They have a good understanding of how children learn.
"Staff make effective use of individual children's observations and assessments. They take account of children's interests and next steps in learning to plan a range of activities.”
The nursery, based at Greatham Community Centre, was also commended for its role in developing the children’s motor skills.
Ms Grimes added: “The manager and staff know the importance of working on children's physical skills before they can learn to hold a pen or write. Children have a wide range of activities to develop these skills inside and in the garden.
"For instance, they skilfully dig and plant seeds. Children develop their large and small-muscle skills as they play.”
The joint owner of the nursery, Samantha Thompson, was particularly pleased the report highlighted the positive and fun environment created at the nursery.
She said: “Staff were ecstatic when I told them about our good judgement. We had been waiting for that first inspection and it’s such a relief it’s now done and we can get on with the job.
"I was really pleased with the report and in particular how happy and excited the children are about coming to nursery and the fact the staff know each individual child so well.”
The most pleasing aspect of the report for Samantha was the “extremely positive” response from parents who said their children “are making very good progress”.
Samantha added: “Parents’ response to inspectors was brilliant and it was really valuable feedback.”