A children’s nursery insists it is already making “significant improvements” after it was judged to be “inadequate” by education inspectors.

Footprints Learning for Life, in Tees Street, Hartlepool, was rated “good” – the second highest of four possible verdicts – following its previous inspection by the the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills (Ofsted) in 2022.

It was also graded “outstanding” – the highest outcome possible – in 2016.

But it has now received the lowest overall rating of “inadequate” following an inspection on June 4.

Footprints day nursery, in Tees Street, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management were also graded “inadequate” in the newly-published report.

Inspector Dani Taylor concluded: “The nursery does not ensure that risk assessments are consistently in place to keep all children safe.

"Hygiene practices in the setting do not promote the good health of children.

"Furthermore, children's behavioural needs are not well supported.

"Children do not learn why boundaries are in place or how to develop positive behaviours.

“The nursery has recently been through a turbulent period with many staffing changes, including within the leadership team.

“Leaders understand the current weaknesses and are keen to rapidly improve the setting.”

The report prompted a return visit just a month later, as part of a welfare requirements notice, to check if improvements had been made since June 4.

Ofsted has now confirmed that it is “satisfied the provider has met the safeguarding and welfare actions raised”.

Footprints, which the report says employs 28 staff and has 261 children aged 0-11 on its roll, said it has “proactively addressed the issues raised” and employed a new special educational needs and/or disabilities coordinator (SENDCO).

Owner Vivienne Dempsey has expressed her disappointment with the June 4 report, adding: “We do not feel it is a true reflection of the care and service we provide.

"However, we’ve proactively addressed the issues raised, as confirmed in the recent welfare check-up with Ofsted.

"We are working with the local authority and other agencies and we’ve introduced a new Sendco to further enhance our efforts.

"We have a strong support from most of our parents. Their kind words, gifts and support mean a lot at this time.

"We eagerly look forward to the next inspection to showcase the significant improvements we continue to make.”

