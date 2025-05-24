Children at a Hartlepool primary school are set to become more involved in their community after starting a new club.

Throston Primary School, in Flint Walk, has become the first in the town to form a Rotakids Club sponsored by Rotary Hartlepool.

RotaKids clubs are based in schools, youth groups or community centres and with the help of teachers, youth leaders and local Rotary clubs enable kids aged 7-12 to to make friends and get involved with important activities in the community.

Throston Primary already has a close relationship with Rotary Hartlepool by raising money each year for the Poppy Appeal.

Rotary Hartlepool President Anthony Metcalfe speaks to Throston Primary School pupils about Rotakids.

To kick off Rotakids, Rotary Hartlepool’s president Anthony Metcalfe and secretary Alan Lakey enjoyed a visit to the school when they spoke to 60 Year 5 pupils and their teachers about their work and the aims of Rotakids.

Headmaster Mark Atkinson said it an honour to be the first the school in Hartlepool to form the club.